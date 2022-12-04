Thieves rob, assault victims during string of armed robberies throughout the city over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are issuing a warning to people across the city about a string of armed robberies that happened during the weekend.

The robberies occurred during the morning hours across five districts in the city – including the 11th, 12th, 14th, 17th, and 25th Districts.

Police said two to four Black men approached victims on the sidewalk and demanded their property by threatening the use of force while displaying handguns.

Upon taking possession of the victim's personal belongings, the suspects fled in a vehicle.

In three of the incidents, the armed offenders battered the victim in the head with the use of the firearm, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 2100 block of West Cullerton Street on Dec. 2, 2022, at 12:45 a.m.

· 2600 block of West Iowa Street on Dec. 2, 2022, at 1:00 a.m.

· 900 block of North Western Avenue on Dec. 2, 2022, at 1:05 p.m.

· 800 block of North Rockwell Street on Dec. 2, 2022, at 1:19 a.m.

· 3400 Block of West Armitage Avenue on Dec. 2, 2022, at 1:21 a.m.

· 3600 Block of West Shakespeare Avenue on Dec. 2, 2022, at 1:25 a.m.

· 3400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 2, 2022, at 1:39 a.m.

· 4000 block of West Wellington Avenue on Dec. 2, 2022, at 1:40 a.m.

· 3100 block of North Pulaski Road on Dec. 2, 2022, between 2 and 2:30 a.m.

· 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Dec. 2, 2022, at 2:10 a.m.

· 1000 block of North Spaulding Avenue on Dec. 4, 2022, at 2:00 a.m.

· 900 block of North Damen Avenue on Dec. 4, 2022, at 2:10 a.m.

· 1500 block of West Augusta Blvd on Dec. 4, 2022, at 2:15 a.m.

· 3000 block of West Palmer Boulevard on Dec. 4, 2022, at 2:45 a.m.

Police only had a vague description of the suspects but said they were between 15 and 30 years of age, wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They were armed with dark-colored semi-automatic handguns.

Police are also investigating a string of robberies that happened during the evening hours in the West Town neighborhood over the weekend. There is no word if the robberies are related.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263, Area Four at 312-746-8253, and Area Five at 312-746-7394.