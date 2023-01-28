Chicago Weekend Shootings: 3-year-old among 5 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are including a 3-year-old boy in weekend shootings across the city. The ages of the victims range from 3 to 52.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the head Friday night, in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk around 5:58 p.m. when she was struck by gunfire by an unknown man.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Hours later, in the 400 block of North Peshtigo Court around 8:03 p.m., a 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant from within fired shots, police said.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused EMS at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy is wounded after being shot while inside a vehicle Saturday morning.

Around 1:41 a.m., the victim was a passenger in the vehicle, in the 100 block of West 127th Street, when an occupant in a grey sedan fired shots.

He was driven to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Less than a half hour later, a 3-year-old and a 52-year-old man were shot, in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue around 2 a.m.

CPD says the man was parking his vehicle with the boy in the backseat when a light green SUV fired shots.

Both were treated in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital with the man suffering a graze wound to the side of his body, and the boy with a graze wound to the left shoulder.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.