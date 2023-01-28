Watch CBS News
2 hurt after attempted car theft, shootout at Ford City Mall; 3 suspects in custody

By Beth Lawrence

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is hospitalized and three suspects are in custody after an attempted car theft and shootout at Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, around 12:39 p.m. a 46-year-old man was walking to his parked car in the 7600 block of South Cicero when he saw someone trying to break into it. 

An exchange of gunfire ensued between the attempted car thief and the car owner, who is a FOID and CCL holder. 

After the shootout, the attempted car thief got into a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to CPD. 

The victim was transported in fair condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand and left thigh.

Three suspects were arrested. 

One suspect suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. 

Area One detectives are investigating, and charges are pending. 

First published on January 28, 2023 / 3:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

