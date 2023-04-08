Chicago weekend shootings: 1 dead, 1 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and another is wounded in weekend shootings as of Friday night. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 31.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 31-year-old man is shot while outside Friday night in West Englewood.

Police say the victim was on the street, in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue around 7:05 p.m., when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks in good condition.

The shooting comes just five minutes after a 17-year-old boy is shot and killed during a fight in the Montclare neighborhood.

The victim was fighting with a known suspect, in the 6700 block of West Belmont, who produced a handgun and shot at the victim one time before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was shot in the lower left abdomen and was taken to Loyola Hospital by Chicago Fire Department in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made in either shooting.

This is a developing story.