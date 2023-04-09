Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Shooting: Shots fired inside South Loop movie theater

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired inside a Chicago movie theater Saturday night, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Delano Court when two males were involved in a fight inside the theater. 

During the fight one of the suspects got out a gun and started shooting. 

No one was struck. 

Both were taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, police said. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 8:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.