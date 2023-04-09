Chicago Shooting: Shots fired inside South Loop movie theater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired inside a Chicago movie theater Saturday night, according to the Chicago Police Department.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Delano Court when two males were involved in a fight inside the theater.

During the fight one of the suspects got out a gun and started shooting.

No one was struck.

Both were taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, police said.