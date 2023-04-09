Group fires shots at CPD officers on South Side; no injuries reported
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of people that fired shots at officers in the Pullman neighborhood Saturday night.
It happened around 9:34 p.m., in the 10500 block of South Corliss.
Police say officers were responding to a report of several people with guns standing on the corner.
Once they arrived, the group scattered in different directions - two people fired shots at the officers.
No one was hurt and police did not return fire. Five handguns were recovered from the scene.
No arrests were made.
