Group fires shots at CPD officers on South Side; no injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of people that fired shots at officers in the Pullman neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened around 9:34 p.m., in the 10500 block of South Corliss.

Police say officers were responding to a report of several people with guns standing on the corner.

Once they arrived, the group scattered in different directions - two people fired shots at the officers.

No one was hurt and police did not return fire. Five handguns were recovered from the scene.

No arrests were made.

April 9, 2023

