Chicago shooting: Teenage boy shot, killed during fight in Montclare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a fight in the Montclare neighborhood Friday evening.

At 7 p.m., the teen was in a fight with someone he knew in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue – and the other combatant took out a gun and shot him once, police said.

The victim was shot in the lower left abdomen, and died soon afterward at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The shooter fled the scene.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area 5 detectives are investigating.