4 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking in the Englewood neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 5:15 p.m., the victim was walking down the street on the 6800 block of South Halsted when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim then self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot while outside in the Archer Heights area Friday evening.

Around 10:03 pm., the victim was in an alley on the 4100 block of West 47th Street when a black-colored vehicle drove up and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots – striking the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg, police said.

A man is shot while driving in the Chatham neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

The 39-year-old victim was traveling in his vehicle in the 7700 block of South Vernon, around 10:03 p.m., when multiple unidentified men exited a gangway between two houses and began shooting in the victim's direction.

The victim fled the scene and called 911. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot while standing outside early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was standing in an alley in the 300 block of South Sacramento, around 3:02 a.m., when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.