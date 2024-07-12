Watch CBS News
Weekend heat and storms ahead in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a hot weekend in Chicago. 

Friday's highs will be in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be closer to the 70s near the lakefront. 

Heat and humidity build through the weekend as a steamy and stormy pattern develops. Highs will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees starting Sunday. 

Storm chances linger throughout the weekend and continue into next week. Severe conditions are expected on the both Saturday and Sunday nights. 

