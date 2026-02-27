Weber recalls 3.2 million wire bristle grill brushes over ingestion hazard

Palatine, Illinois-based Weber has issued a recall of more than 3.2 million metal wire bristle grill brushes because you could ingest the bristles.

In the recall posted Thursday to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the company said the small metal wire bristles in these models can detach from the brushes, stick to the grill or the food you are preparing, and if swallowed could cause internal injuries that may need surgery to address.

There have been at least 38 reports of and reviews mentioning the bristle detaching from the brushes, Weber said, and four reports of people who swallowed the metal bristles and sough medical treatment to remove them from their throat or digestive tract.

The recall applies to model numbers 6277, 6278, 6463, 6464, 6493 and 6494. All the brushes being recalled have plastic or wood handles that measure between 12 and 21 inches long.

If you have one of the recalled models, immediately stop using the brush and contact Weber for a cold cleaning nylon bristle grill brush replacement. The recalled grill brushes can be thrown away.

The affected models were sold online and in-store at Lowe's, Home Depot, Ace Hardwar and Target, as well as online through Amazon and Weber's official website, from 2011 through 2026.