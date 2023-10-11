Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain coming this evening

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lots of rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a strong storm system heads our way, we can expect multiple waves of rain tonight through the weekend.

Clouds increase for the rest of today, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kary Kleist. We have a dry surface layer in place for now, but rain increases this evening. We can expect heavy downpours overnight with isolated thunderstorms. Rain is likely for Thursday.

On Friday, the main cold front will approach from the west. Heavy downpours will come ahead of it, with a storm threat in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area at a level one out of five for severe weather chances.

It will then be raw this weekend with chilly winds and lake-enhanced rain showers. Temperatures will run a good 10 degrees below average.

TONIGHT: RAIN INCREASES. RUMBLES OF THUNDER. LOW 54.

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. GUSTY WINDS. HIGH 58.

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY. LATE DAY STORM THREAT. HIGH 63.

