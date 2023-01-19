Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain is moving into our western counties now ahead of the cold front.

Cold air aloft is bringing wet snow showers into the backside of the system. But surface temperatures remain above freezing, limiting accumulations. Gusty west winds will follow the front.

Best timing for precipitation... now through 6 p.m., then flurries overnight.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS & FLURRIES. LOW 30.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY SKIES. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 34.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 35.

SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 34.

