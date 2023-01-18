Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: rain tonight and tomorrow, colder this weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread showers are in the forecast for this evening. Some of the rain could be mixed with snow and sleet, but no wintry accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will be above freezing in the low to mid 30s.

Cloudy skies with scattered areas of rain and wet snow for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Rainfall amounts through Thursday evening will range from 0.25" to 0.50".

Cloudy skies and cooler for Friday with highs in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries will be possible. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s for Saturday.

Snow showers increase late Saturday night and last through at least the morning hours on Sunday. Some slushy accumulation will be possible.

TONIGHT: Evening rain likely, then scattered light rain and drizzle overnight. Patchy fog. Low 35°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Some wet snow is possible. High 43°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for flurries. High 34°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 4:52 PM

