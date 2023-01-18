Chicago First Alert Weather: rain tonight and tomorrow, colder this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread showers are in the forecast for this evening. Some of the rain could be mixed with snow and sleet, but no wintry accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will be above freezing in the low to mid 30s.

CBS

Cloudy skies with scattered areas of rain and wet snow for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

CBS

Rainfall amounts through Thursday evening will range from 0.25" to 0.50".

CBS

Cloudy skies and cooler for Friday with highs in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries will be possible. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s for Saturday.

CBS

Snow showers increase late Saturday night and last through at least the morning hours on Sunday. Some slushy accumulation will be possible.

CBS

TONIGHT: Evening rain likely, then scattered light rain and drizzle overnight. Patchy fog. Low 35°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Some wet snow is possible. High 43°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for flurries. High 34°