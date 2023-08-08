Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening shower ahead, more rain expected tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shower is possible until sunset, then expect a mostly clear night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

A few spots will be in the upper 50s overnight in the far western suburbs, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Overnight patchy areas of fog will develop and linger through at least 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Some sunshine is expected for the first half of Wednesday, then increasing clouds by the early afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-80s. Rain chances increase from west to east by late in the day, and showers will be likely by the evening hours. The best chance for thunder and heavy rainfall will be for areas south of I-80.

It will be partly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

An afternoon storm is possible for Friday with highs in the mid-80s. Partly cloudy and a bit hotter for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers are possible for Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: An evening shower, then mostly clear overnight with areas of patchy fog. Low 65°

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a 60% chance of rain late in the day. High 85°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 84°

