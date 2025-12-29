Weather continues to cause post-holiday travel woes for passengers at Chicago airports

Monday morning's weather, featuring snow, sideways winds, and sub-freezing temperatures, caused concerns for post-holiday travelers.

More than 100 cancellations and many more delays were logged at O'Hare International Airport.

By noon, Chicago led the travel website FlightAware's so-called misery map.

Despite the holiday crowds, inclement weather, and the cancellations and delays, travelers said they were prepared.

"Lots of charged iPads and snacks," said Mark Wernick.

"Maybe I'll just read," said Olivia Wernick.

For some, that meant making the most of their delays, like the Yaun family coming from Cleveland, Tennessee, with a two-hour delay.

"It was delayed this morning because our flight crew needed extra rest, so that was a little bit, but we got to sleep in, so it wasn't that inconvenient," said Maggie Yaun.

O'Hare staff expected this holiday travel season to possibly set records at the Chicago hub, as did TSA when looking at their national numbers. It caused some flyers to hurry or scurry, even after a particularly bumpy experience on their way in.

"My flight was coming in, we flew on Christmas Eve, and there were very many delays. Lots of delays. Our plane was broken, so we had to wait for a new plane. It was about five hours delayed," said Melissa Rice.

Now hoping for a better flight back.

"It looks ok. It's on time. The plane I'm supposed to get on is on its way, so we're crossing our fingers that it'll be a smooth flight," she said.

This year saw changes, with the enforcement of the Real ID Act about two decades after it passed. Also, the end of the shoe removal at TSA checkpoints and the longest running goverment shutdown.

However, there are still more changes ahead.

At O'Hare, there could soon be even more flyers coming through as American's announced an additional 100 departures starting next year.