Flyers concerned as staff shortages impact airports nationwide, including Chicago's O'Hare

Staffing shortages have left some air traffic control towers dark and airports facing ground stops and delays, including Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

This follows the government shutdown, which is now in its second week with no end in sight.

Though many of those delays have slowed down, that's not stopping flyers from worrying.

The message board at O'Hare highlighted delay after delay as passengers arriving couldn't help but wonder about one thing.

Drew Kayvani is flying to Italy, but she wants the get back without problems. Especially after the government shutdown has already entered its seventh day and is still going.

"This whole government shutdown, I guess I can see if it had to shut down for an extra day while talks continue, but this is a little ridiculous," she said.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential workers. Since the shutdown, many across the country have failed to show up to work at airports nationwide. Staffing issues in towers were down 50%, while others shut down completely.

The FAA said O'Hare saw significant delays due to short staff in the air traffic control tower.

"If there aren't enough air traffic controllers, safety issues with getting planes out, not having crashes, things like that," traveler Sidney Maxwell said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said an increased number of air traffic controllers have called out sick since the start of the shutdown.

"If we have additional sick calls, we will reduce the flow consistent with a rate that's safe," he said.

During the shutdown, air traffic controllers won't get a paycheck, but now there's chatter about back pay they'll never see either.

"Now, what they're thinking about as they controlling our air space, to think about how can I make extra money because the government may not provide me a paycheck," Duffy said.

Congressional leaders say they would consider a separate emergency measure to pay air traffic controllers and military members with potential back pay as well.