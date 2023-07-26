Watch CBS News
Weather Alert: Storms, heat index near 100 degrees

By Laura Bannon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning storms, Building heat and humidity
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heat is building and storms are approaching. 

Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. 

The first round of storms arrive in the morning hours and then taper off. The next round of storms develops in the evening. 

The biggest threats will be wind damage and large hail. Tornadoes are possible along with flooding. 

Friday brings the next storm threat that will linger into early Saturday. 

Weekend temperatures will be in the 80s.

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

