Weather Alert: Storms, heat index near 100 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heat is building and storms are approaching.

Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

The first round of storms arrive in the morning hours and then taper off. The next round of storms develops in the evening.

The biggest threats will be wind damage and large hail. Tornadoes are possible along with flooding.

Friday brings the next storm threat that will linger into early Saturday.

Weekend temperatures will be in the 80s.