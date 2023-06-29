Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Watch out for severe storms today!
Chicago Weather Alert: Watch out for severe storms today! 03:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storm threat Thursday afternoon for damaging winds and large hail. 

severe-threat.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 5:00 p.m.

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening.png
CBS

The strongest storms in western Illinois contain winds to 80mph with a rapid eastward track of 50-60 mph.   

This complex will favor areas along and south of I-80 with some storms possibly rotating.  

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

The National Weather Service reports that a Severe Thunderstorm Warning runs through La Salle County.    

cbsn-2023.png
CBS

There is also an Air Quality Alert until midnight.

airq.png
CBS

All areas of our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) have a damaging wind threat this afternoon. 

Heat and humidity continue to build, creating fuel for storms that form.   

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: SEVERE STORM THREAT. HIGHS NEAR 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  PARTLY CLOUDY. MILD. LOW 73.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & HOT. HIGH AROUND 90. ISOLATED STORM CHANCE.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 82.

SUNDAY: LEFTOVER SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGH 76.

2-day-forecast-weekend-left-interactive-highs.png
CBS
7-day-forecast-am.png
CBS
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 11:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.