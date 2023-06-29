Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storm threat Thursday afternoon for damaging winds and large hail.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 5:00 p.m.
The strongest storms in western Illinois contain winds to 80mph with a rapid eastward track of 50-60 mph.
This complex will favor areas along and south of I-80 with some storms possibly rotating.
The National Weather Service reports that a Severe Thunderstorm Warning runs through La Salle County.
There is also an Air Quality Alert until midnight.
All areas of our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) have a damaging wind threat this afternoon.
Heat and humidity continue to build, creating fuel for storms that form.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: SEVERE STORM THREAT. HIGHS NEAR 90.
THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. MILD. LOW 73.
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & HOT. HIGH AROUND 90. ISOLATED STORM CHANCE.
SATURDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 82.
SUNDAY: LEFTOVER SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGH 76.
for more features.