CBS 2 wants to see your family's Halloween photos!

CHICAGO (CBS) – We're just two weeks away from Halloween.

CBS 2 wants to see what your family is up to this Halloween season.

Lauren sent CBS 2 these photos and videos of her kids riding in style as transforming cars. They are all characters from the movie "Cars."

We're just two weeks away from Halloween. CBS 2 wants to see what your family is up to this Halloween season. Provided to CBS

Hadley, 9, is Tow Mater, Caleb, 7, is Lightening McQueen, and Harper, 7, is Sally.

Head to the CBS Chicago Facebook page and leave your photo or video in the comments of our Halloween post.

You can also email them to CBSChicagoTips@cbs.com and we'll keep sharing them.