CBS 2 wants to see your family's Halloween photos!

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – We're just two weeks away from Halloween.

CBS 2 wants to see what your family is up to this Halloween season.

Lauren sent CBS 2 these photos and videos of her kids riding in style as transforming cars. They are all characters from the movie "Cars."

halloween-costumes.png
We're just two weeks away from Halloween. CBS 2 wants to see what your family is up to this Halloween season. Provided to CBS

Hadley, 9, is Tow Mater, Caleb, 7, is Lightening McQueen, and Harper, 7, is Sally.

Head to the CBS Chicago Facebook page and leave your photo or video in the comments of our Halloween post.

You can also email them to CBSChicagoTips@cbs.com and we'll keep sharing them.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 4:32 PM

