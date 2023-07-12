Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Waves of rain, thunderstorms for Wednesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.

The late morning through early afternoon timeframe has the highest rain potential, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Repeating rains and slow-moving, training thunderstorms may create a flood threat. Stronger storms may produce damaging winds. 

WEDNESDAY: HEAVY RAIN & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 76.

THURSDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 83.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS LIKELY. HIGH 87.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 9:36 PM

