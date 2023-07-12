Chicago Weather Alert: Waves of rain, thunderstorms for Wednesday

Chicago Weather Alert: Tracking more storms on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.

The late morning through early afternoon timeframe has the highest rain potential, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Repeating rains and slow-moving, training thunderstorms may create a flood threat. Stronger storms may produce damaging winds.

WEDNESDAY: HEAVY RAIN & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 76.

THURSDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 83.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS LIKELY. HIGH 87.

