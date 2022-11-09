Watch CBS News
Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.

Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.

Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. 

The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. 

One driver was arrested. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 6:16 AM

