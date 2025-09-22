Watch CBS News
Local News

Trial underway for former Waukegan police officer Dante Salinas charged in 2020 shooting of Marcellis Stinnette

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Trial begins for ex-Waukegan police officer charged in deadly shooting during attempted traffic stop
Trial begins for ex-Waukegan police officer charged in deadly shooting during attempted traffic stop 00:31

The murder trial of a former Waukegan police officer, Dante Salinas, began on Monday.

Salinas was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting death of Marcellis Stinnette.

He also shot and injured Stinnette's girlfriend, Tafarra Williams, after they tried to speed away from a traffic stop.

His body camera was not turned on until after the shooting.

The Lake County state's attorney said Williams was simply a passenger and did not commit a crime. Neither Stinnette nor Williams had a weapon.

Salinas was fired from the Waukegan Police Department three days after shooting Stinnette, for multiple policy violations during the incident, including failing to activate his body-worn camera until after the shooting.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. 

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue