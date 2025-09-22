Trial underway for former Waukegan police officer Dante Salinas charged in 2020 shooting of Marcellis Stinnette

Trial begins for ex-Waukegan police officer charged in deadly shooting during attempted traffic stop

Trial begins for ex-Waukegan police officer charged in deadly shooting during attempted traffic stop

Trial begins for ex-Waukegan police officer charged in deadly shooting during attempted traffic stop

The murder trial of a former Waukegan police officer, Dante Salinas, began on Monday.

Salinas was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting death of Marcellis Stinnette.

He also shot and injured Stinnette's girlfriend, Tafarra Williams, after they tried to speed away from a traffic stop.

His body camera was not turned on until after the shooting.

The Lake County state's attorney said Williams was simply a passenger and did not commit a crime. Neither Stinnette nor Williams had a weapon.

Salinas was fired from the Waukegan Police Department three days after shooting Stinnette, for multiple policy violations during the incident, including failing to activate his body-worn camera until after the shooting.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.