Watch CBS News
Local News

North suburban fire chiefs need more resources for water rescues; 2 drownings already this week

By
Marissa Sulek
Marissa Sulek
Reporter
Marissa Sulek joined CBS News Chicago in January 2025. Before Chicago, Marissa was a general assignment reporter in Nashville at WSMV, where she was nominated for Mid-South Emmy Awards for her reporting on the deadly flooding in rural Waverly.
Read Full Bio
Marissa Sulek

/ CBS Chicago

North suburban fire chiefs need more resources for water rescues; 2 drownings already this week
North suburban fire chiefs need more resources for water rescues; 2 drownings already this week 01:08

Fire chiefs in the north suburbs say they need more resources for water rescues, especially as we head into a heat wave, after two people drowned just this week at Lake Michigan beaches.

One of the drownings happened at Foster Beach in Chicago on Monday, and the other at Illinois Beach State Park in the northern suburbs. A 15-year-old boy is also in critical condition after a water rescue in Indiana.

The Winthrop Harbor and Zion fire department said they don't have the boats or supplies to rescue people if they need to.

Tuesday night a 20-year-old man was found near the Camp Logan area of the park. Fire officials said two years ago the state put in rocks that prevent erosion. They attract swimmers, but they are dangerous because they create rip currents and require people to be rescued more often.

However, the fire departments said they don't have equipment to reach people, especially in choppy water.

Both fire departments said they are seeking more money from the state to pay for the equipment they need. So far this year they say they have had to rescue five people and had their first drowning of the year this week.

Marissa Sulek

Marissa Sulek joined CBS News Chicago in January 2025. Before Chicago, Marissa was a general assignment reporter in Nashville at WSMV, where she was nominated for Mid-South Emmy Awards for her reporting on the deadly flooding in rural Waverly.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.