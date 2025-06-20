North suburban fire chiefs need more resources for water rescues; 2 drownings already this week

Fire chiefs in the north suburbs say they need more resources for water rescues, especially as we head into a heat wave, after two people drowned just this week at Lake Michigan beaches.

One of the drownings happened at Foster Beach in Chicago on Monday, and the other at Illinois Beach State Park in the northern suburbs. A 15-year-old boy is also in critical condition after a water rescue in Indiana.

The Winthrop Harbor and Zion fire department said they don't have the boats or supplies to rescue people if they need to.

Tuesday night a 20-year-old man was found near the Camp Logan area of the park. Fire officials said two years ago the state put in rocks that prevent erosion. They attract swimmers, but they are dangerous because they create rip currents and require people to be rescued more often.

However, the fire departments said they don't have equipment to reach people, especially in choppy water.

Both fire departments said they are seeking more money from the state to pay for the equipment they need. So far this year they say they have had to rescue five people and had their first drowning of the year this week.