Water rescue underway in Lake Michigan at 31st Street Harbor, Chicago police say

Chicago police confirmed a water rescue effort is underway at 31st Street Harbor in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Monday afternoon.

CPD said that about 1:55 p.m., their marine unit was called to the 3100 block of S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive for reports of a person in the water. Video posted on the Citizen app showed a significant presence of first responders by the water.

Marine unit members could be seen descending long ladders that first responders had placed in the water on the far side of the break wall, opposite to the docking area of the harbor.

No further information from officers at the scene was immediately available, Chicago police said.

It was not known how the person came to be in the water, or whether only one person or more than one person was involved in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.