Watch CBS News
Local News

Man rescued after falling into water at Chicago's Burnham Harbor

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was taken to the hospital after falling into the water Sunday morning at Burnham Harbor.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Burnham Harbor Drive.

Chicago police said the man, 27, was exiting a boat when he slipped and fell into the water. Fire crews took him to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the harbor said the man has since been released from the hospital.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.