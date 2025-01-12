Man rescued after falling into water at Chicago's Burnham Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was taken to the hospital after falling into the water Sunday morning at Burnham Harbor.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Burnham Harbor Drive.

Chicago police said the man, 27, was exiting a boat when he slipped and fell into the water. Fire crews took him to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the harbor said the man has since been released from the hospital.