Water main break reported in River West

By Elyssa Kaufman, Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A water main break was reported in River West.

The Department of Water Management confirmed the water main broke just before 5 a.m. and crews are working on the repair.  

The water main break is causing flooding in areas close to Willard Court from Milwaukee to Augusta east of the Kennedy Expressway. 

The Department of Water Management confirmed the pipe was installed in 1941. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 9:05 AM CST

