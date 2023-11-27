Water main break reported in River West

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A water main break was reported in River West.

The Department of Water Management confirmed the water main broke just before 5 a.m. and crews are working on the repair.

Nothing is officially blocked yet, however, a broken water main is putting a lot of water onto streets in River West. Willard Court from Milwaukee to Augusta is partially flooded, with water ponding on Milwaukee east of the Kennedy & on Augusta. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/FTQVIPeqQ0 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) November 27, 2023

The water main break is causing flooding in areas close to Willard Court from Milwaukee to Augusta east of the Kennedy Expressway.

The Department of Water Management confirmed the pipe was installed in 1941.

This is a developing story.