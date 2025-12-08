Repairs underway after water main break in Lincoln Square

Crews are working to repair a water main break on the city's North Side on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Water Management said they're working on an 8-inch cast-iron water main on the north side of Lawrence Avenue in Lincoln Square.

Western to Rockwell has been shut down.

The main only serves the north side of the street, and only eight buildings were impacted, the spokesperson said.

They said a 12-foot section of pipe will be installed and should be repaired by Tuesday morning.

It is unclear what led to the break.