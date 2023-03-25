Watch CBS News
Water boil order lifted in Bridgeview after main break

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A "precautionary" boil order that was issued for the Village of Bridgeview on Thursday is now lifted.

The order was put in place after a water main break on the North end of the village which caused a significant PSI drop on the South end..

Workers had to shut off the water for repairs.

Samples came back free from coliform bacteria. 

First published on March 25, 2023 / 11:05 AM

