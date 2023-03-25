Water boil order lifted in Bridgeview after main break
CHICAGO (CBS) – A "precautionary" boil order that was issued for the Village of Bridgeview on Thursday is now lifted.
The order was put in place after a water main break on the North end of the village which caused a significant PSI drop on the South end..
Workers had to shut off the water for repairs.
Samples came back free from coliform bacteria.
