Watch Live: How much more snow in new Chicago winter storm?

How much more snow in new Chicago winter storm?

How much more snow in new Chicago winter storm?

How much more snow in new Chicago winter storm?

A Chicago winter storm will create hazardous conditions on Friday into Saturday morning, with heaps of heavy snow and blistering winds, followed by mind-numbing cold.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the CBS 2 viewing area from 3 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

School closings were piling up before the snow did, while snow plows were treating the streets before the first flakes fell.

Airlines have reported hundreds of flight cancellations at Chicago airports as the storm hits the area.

When will it snow, and how much?

A band of heavy snow with rates over 1 inch per hour is expected during the Friday morning commute, potentially dropping 1-3 inches of wet snow. The kind of snow raises the risk of a heart attack from shoveling.

A lull is possible Friday afternoon before another round of heavy snow moves in Friday evening as an intense area of low-pressure tracks across the region. Snowfall rates upwards of an inch per hour are likely Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Strong winds gusting over 40 mph will lead to considerable blowing and drifting snow late Friday night through Saturday. Near whiteout conditions are possible, with extremely dangerous travel expected. The heaviest snow will fall across northern Illinois, ranging from four to eight inches, with higher numbers to the north and decreasing totals to the south.

Dangerous cold

Temperatures fall throughout the day on Saturday, approaching near 0 degrees by Sunday morning.

Dangerous wind chills are expected with subzero readings.

Frigid weather is expected to continue through the middle of next week.

CBS News Chicago will continue to stream the latest on the forecast, flight delays and cancellations, and school closings all day. Watch it here or for free on Pluto TV.