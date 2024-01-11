Check list of Illinois, Chicago area school closings

Check here to see if your school, daycare, or government business is closed due to the winter storm.

After Friday's snow, there could be more closings next week. Wind chills on Sunday evening could drop to 20 degrees below zero, with the actual temperature falling below zero for the first time this season and daytime highs not climbing out of the single digits Sunday through Tuesday before reaching the teens on Wednesday.

The Emergency Closing Center lists Chicago area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and organizations.