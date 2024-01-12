Major winter storm hitting Chicago today with 6 to 12" of snow in some areas

How much more snow in new Chicago winter storm?

How much more snow in new Chicago winter storm?

How much more snow in new Chicago winter storm?

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon Saturday.

The major winter storm is expected to bring with heavy snow and strong winds to the area, which will lead to hazardous travel and possible blizzard conditions.

Areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see 6 to 12 inches of snow and severe storm impacts. Areas south of the city can expect several inches of snow.

Rain and snow develops by daybreak Friday with a ban of heavy wet snow with 1 inch per hour snow rates. There will be a changeover to rain for a few hours before switching back to snow.

The snow threat increases during the afternoon and into the night Friday.

Falling temperatures throughout the day on Saturday approach near 0degrees by Sunday morning. Dangerous wind chills are expected with subzero readings of -30°.

The colder weather pattern lasts through Tuesday.