Winter storm leaves Chicago area roads covered in snow, leading to hazardous conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) – Snowfall is underway in parts of the Chicago area Friday, leading to dangerous road conditions.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the CBS 2 viewing area until noon Saturday. Areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see 6 to 12 inches of snow and severe storm impacts. Areas south of the city can expect several inches of snow. Extreme cold is expected to follow, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC).

In response, The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed over 287 plow trucks and salt spreaders across the city to help prevent hazardous roadways in neighborhoods, bridges, and overpasses.

Drivers are reminded to yield to those tucks and spreaders. Residents can view the snow fleets in real-time by visiting the City of Chicago's website.

Maria Castaneda with the Illinois Department of Transportation says everything is snow-covered, especially areas to the south of the I-80 corridor. She advised people to work from home if possible or to take public transportation if they must be outside. Drivers are also urged to give themselves extra time and go slow.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported from the Mobile Weather Lab on Route 59 in Plainfield where roads were packed with snow that is also causing white-out conditions. She recommends to be cautious on the roads due to the conditions caused by the weather.

Road Closures

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported delays by Aurora due to road conditions.

On westbound I-88 before Orchard Road, two jackknifed semi-trucks were left on the pavement and partially in a ditch along with some cars – leaving all lanes blocked.

A vehicle crash on southbound I-355 past 63rd leaves two lanes blocked.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Check back for updates.