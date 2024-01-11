Chicago suburbs prepare plows, salt for major winter storm

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A major winter storm is set to hit the Chicago area on Friday, and some suburban communities are expecting up to 10 inches of snow.

One of those suburban communities is Schaumburg, where the engineering and public works department had 5,000 tons of salt at the ready Thursday afternoon.

The department has been preparing all year for the anticipated snowfall that will begin Friday morning, all year. Every October, the department makes sure everything is ready for the season.

The entire year is spent getting the Schaumburg village salt dome filled with the 5,500 tons of salt - along with the 65,000 gallons of chemicals that are used to keep the roads safe.

Twenty-one plow trucks will be on the roads plowing and salting.

"The chemicals directly apply to the salt, prior to going on the roadway. That helps it get into the solution quicker - and then it also allows us to melt snow and ice at lower temperatures," said Justin Briski, division supervisor for snow and ice operations for the Village of Schaumburg.

Snow accumulations in Schaumburg are expected to be high – at least on some surfaces.

"So we're anticipating approximately two to four inches of accumulation on pavement, and with the potential for larger quantities on grassy surfaces - maybe up to six to ten inches on grassy surfaces," said Briski.

And with that in mind, workers will have 12-hour shifts to make sure the roads stay salted and safe until the snowfall is done.