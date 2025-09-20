Watch live: Funeral for former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar to be held Saturday

The funeral for former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar will be held on Saturday morning, with services scheduled for 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Springfield.

Edgar died on Sunday from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was 79 years old.

His body was at the state capitol rotunda in Springfield on Friday.

The services will be live-streamed on CBS News Chicago.

How to watch Jim Edgar's funeral service

Central Baptist Church, Springfield How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, on the CBS News Chicago app or on Pluto TV.

Edgar's political career

Edgar, a lifelong Republican, first entered Illinois state politics as a young man in 1968. He first served as a legislative intern with the staff of Illinois Senate President Pro Tempore W. Russell Arrington, who was described on Edgar's website as his "first and most influential mentor."

Edgar ran unsuccessfully for the Illinois House of Representatives in 1974, but ran again and won in 1976. He was reelected in 1978.

Early in 1981, after Illinois Secretary of State Alan Dixon was elected to the U.S. Senate, Edgar was appointed to fill the vacancy. He was elected to full terms in that office in 1982 and 1986, and was credited with a crackdown on drunken driving in Illinois in that role.

He also pushed for mandatory car insurance for all drivers.

When Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson decided not to run for a fifth term in 1990, Edgar ran for governor and won, defeating Illinois Attorney General Neil Hartigan, who ran on the Democratic side.

Edgar ran successfully for a second term in 1994, carrying all but one of Illinois' 102 counties.