CPD issue alert of garage burglaries in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent garage burglaries in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police say in each incident, the suspect(s) would enter the garage by forcing open a side door and taking property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

500 block of east 60th Street between December 29, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. and December 30, 2022, at 8:15 a.m.

500 block of east 60th Street between December 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. and December 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

500 block of east 60th Street between January 3, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. and January 4, 2023, at 7:40 a.m.

500 block of east 60th Street on January 4, 2023, at 12:00 a.m.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.