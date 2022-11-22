'I have to stay strong': Washington Heights father wants to find his son's killer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Washington Heights couple wants to know who killed their 17-year-old son.

He was shot and killed while riding a motorized bike last Wednesday. His father tells CBS 2's Shardaa Gray about the moment he knew something was wrong.

"He's the best friend I have."

A father's only son, Maurice Edwards' bestfriend, 17-year-old Kamare Edwards, was shot and killed last week.

"I have to stay strong. That's what he would want."

November 16th, in the Washington Heights neighborhood, Edwards said he and his son were working on two mini bikes, one for him, one for his son.

"He put the springs in and he put the jets in and tuned. Then he said, 'dad' He wanted to take it for a test ride when we were done."

Initially he said no. But since his son put the bike together on his own, he let him go out. When Edwards stepped outside, he was expecting to hear the revving of the engine on the mini bike. But all he heard was silence.

So he got in his truck and started looking for him.

"I figured my son would be coming from one of these directions. I sat here for a second. I look at the police car. Go up to the main block he rides on, because there's no speed bumps. They just paved the road."

Edwards said after looking for his son in the truck, he saw crime scene tape near 91st and Wallace. Edwards ran back home to get his wife, Keisha Edwards.

"Something that no parent wants to deal with. Maybe we'll know the whole truth. I don't know," said Keisha Edwards.

Maurice and Keisha home schooled their son, who also went to church at least three times a week.

"He baptized kids his age, changed their lives."

"It seems like a tragedy, but all I can hold on to is his life," said Keisha Edwards.

"He will be missed, but not forgotten, I'll tell you that," added Maurice Edwards.

So far, there've been no arrests in the case. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for his funeral.