New Lenox 'Warriors Walk' on Saturday helps connect vets with mental health services

CHICAGO (CBS) -- September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, and it's a good reminder to check on each other.

This weekend, you can come out to support a group that needs our help: veterans and service men and women.

"I've lost more brothers and sisters to suicide than in any type of combat situation."

U.S. Navy veteran Ryan Brazel founded the Warriors Walk. It's in its 4th year of helping get veterans the mental health services they need.

You can join the walk this Saturday at the New Lenox Commons. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m.

Reminder! The Warriors Walk is this Saturday! Come out and support a great cause and show why New Lenox is home to the Proud Americans! Proceeds go to the Headstrong Project, which is recognized by the VA (Veterans Affairs). https://t.co/0T9H8bwYLr pic.twitter.com/Yup5wZWoqq — New Lenox Community Park District (@NewLenoxParks) September 7, 2023