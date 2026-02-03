Warren Township's Jaxson Davis aims to add more accolades to his high school career with state championship win

Warren Township is currently 21-2 with a talented group led by captain Jaxson Davis.

The point guard is only a junior and is considered one of the top players in the state. His impressive high school resume also includes some pretty prestigious awards, which he can see often.

Hanging in the gymnasium at Warren Township High School is an Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year banner with Jaxson Davis' name on it.

He was the first in the basketball program's history to win the award, and he did it as a sophomore.

"Yeah, it was a huge blessing, you know, last year was a rollercoaster type of season, but, you know, things started to click at the right time. My Dad always told me, like, winning comes with accolades, so just focus on winning," Jaxson said.

Davis also became the very first sophomore to be named Illinois Mr. Basketball. He led Warren to its third-ever state championship game appearance last season.

Now, the junior is following it up by helping the Blue Devils get off to another solid start.

"For me, as a coach, it's nice because sometimes I get to sit back and just watch," said head coach Zach Ryan. "Every, you know, every game of every practice, he does something you probably won't see again. He has a unique ability to make long half-court shots, which he's done in a bunch of games."

Achieving rare feats is already a trend in Jaxson's career, with one of the first happening while he was a freshman here at Warren.

"My coaching staff and I, we decided to make him a captain halfway through his freshman year. It wasn't necessarily because we were struggling, we were having a great season, but I think that void that he filled was good for him and good for our team," Ryan said.

He's remained captain thanks to those strong leadership qualities and his work ethic.

"Always be in the gym since I was younger, just shooting, wanting to get better. I would say the hunger to get better at something just drove me," Jaxson said.

"He doesn't like to lose, in that word. He's a winner, in my eyes, he'll find ways to win if he's not playing well, but very competitive," said Brian Davis, who is the assistant coach and Jaxson's father.

The four-star point guard is nationally ranked and has around 16 Division I offers, but for now, Davis is focused on adding to an already historic high school career.

"It's definitely not easy and, you know, there's places he could have gone and things he could have done, but he's chose to stay with his high school, which is cool, it's great for our community, I think, and I think it's benefited him as well," Ryan said.

"Extremely hungry, I mean, all those guys on the team now we're in that locker room and have that feeling of losing in the state championship. That's our biggest goal is to make it back and win the whole thing," Jaxson said.

Warren Township is still on a quest for it's first ever state title, which seems more likely with players like Davis.

There's a chance Jaxson could stay close to home at the next level. Some of his offers include Big Ten and local teams like Illinois, Northwestern, and DePaul.