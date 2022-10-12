1 dead, 5 ejected from vehicle in Warren Township crash

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead and five others are hospitalized following a crash in unincorporated Gurnee last weekend.

Lake County Coroner's Office said on Oct. 9, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Route 45 and Rollins Road for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies found five individuals ejected from one vehicle.

Preliminary investigation says a GMC Envoy, driven by a 34-year-old man of Mundelein, was traveling westbound on Rollins Road. While attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Route 45 it was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup truck, driven by a 22-year-old man of Round Lake. The driver of the truck was driving through the intersection, according to the coroner's office.

Five occupants from the GMC were ejected upon impact – all of which were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical to serious injuries. The office said they all have been stabilized and are expected to survive.

The driver of the GMC was also transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries.

A 62-year-old front-seat passenger, later identified as Joaquin Calderon of Mundelein, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center but pronounced dead shortly after arriving as a result of blunt force injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.