Warning on propane tank use issued after explosion in Chicago's western suburbs

Experts have issued a frightening warning for anyone planning to grill outside this summer.

A propane tank like the one often used for grills is blamed for an incredible explosion this weekend in the west Chicago suburb of Addison, Illinois.

Neighbors said they are happy the explosion in the 300 block of North Wood Dale Road in Addison Saturday morning didn't turn out worse.

A Penske box truck had exploded, leaving a trail of debris one to two blocks long — including clothing and damaged furniture. Four homes were damaged in the blast, and one was left temporarily uninhabitable due to the damage.

One wall of the box truck hit a load-bearing wall of a nearby home, pushing it 2 to 4 feet inward.

The shocking explosion was caught on video. Miraculously, the Addison Fire Department said the driver of the truck was seen walking around when police and firefighters got to the scene.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Penske about the accident. Penske said the truck was rented out to a customer who was moving household personal belongings.

Penske went on to say in a statement, "Under Penske's rental agreement, explosive, flammable or otherwise hazardous materials should not be transported in a consumer rental moving truck."

Propane tank supplier Blue Rhino said consumers can check for leaks using soapy water in a squirt bottle. They can open the tank valve and apply the soap mixture to the tank and hose.

If bubbles appear, there is a leak.

According to the Propane Council, no one should ever transport a leaking cylinder. Consumers should also make sure a tank won't shift or roll.

Meanwhile, the U.S. legal limit for closed-bodied vehicles is no more than four 20-pound propane cylinders.

Neighbors said the owners of the home that has the most damage are staying somewhere else for the time being due to the structure of the home.

It was unclear late Sunday if the box truck driver was facing any charges.