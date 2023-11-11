Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend with more sunshine

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure keeps cool sunshine in the forecast for Veterans Day with highs around 50 degrees. 

Watching for late-day mid-level clouds to increase, especially tonight. A weak upper-level disturbance crosses our area overnight. Showers stay in Wisconsin.

Gusty southerly winds are set up for Sunday warming temperatures into the upper 50s. Dry until Friday.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 50.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 37.

SUNDAY: MILD WINDS. HIGH 59.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 6:41 AM CST

