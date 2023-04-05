Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A warming trend is ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally, a beautiful trend of weather ahead as temperatures rise each day.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
skycast-tonight.png
CBS

Also, a dry pattern sets up through the Easter weekend, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Nice to string some 70-degree days together!

skycast-tomorrow.png
CBS

Normal high is 55 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 34.

THURSDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 53.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55.

cpc-outlook-temp-8-to-14-day.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 1:15 PM

