Chicago First Alert Weather: A warming trend is ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally, a beautiful trend of weather ahead as temperatures rise each day.
Also, a dry pattern sets up through the Easter weekend, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Nice to string some 70-degree days together!
Normal high is 55 degrees.
TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 34.
THURSDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 53.
FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.