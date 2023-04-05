Chicago First Alert Weather: A warming trend is ahead

Chicago Weather Alert: Watches, warnings in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally, a beautiful trend of weather ahead as temperatures rise each day.

Also, a dry pattern sets up through the Easter weekend, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Nice to string some 70-degree days together!

Normal high is 55 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 34.

THURSDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 53.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55.

