Warmer weather coming to Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be dry and mild through the weekend with warmer than normal temperatures.
High pressure will allow a warming trend and keep storm systems away from the Chicago area.
On Friday, a system will pass to the south, but the cloud shield will creep our way during the day. This extra cloud cover will hold temperatures in the 40s.
The next organized chance of showers and isolated thunderstorm activity will be Monday afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 31.
FRIDAY: A SUNNY START. TURNING CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 49.
SATURDAY: SUNNY & MILD. HIGH 60.
SUNDAY: PASSING CLOUDS. WARM. HIGH 70.
