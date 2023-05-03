Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer weather ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's warming up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures on Tuesday ran a good 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

The normal high is 66 degrees, but as Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist forecasts, a slow warming trend is on the way for us.

However, each day lakefront areas will be under the influence of a cool flow off the 49-degree lake.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 59.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 69.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 70.

