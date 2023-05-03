Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer weather ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's warming up
Chicago First Alert Weather: It's warming up 01:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures on Tuesday ran a good 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

The normal high is 66 degrees, but as Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist forecasts, a slow warming trend is on the way for us.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS
at-a-glance-tomorrow.png
CBS

However, each day lakefront areas will be under the influence of a cool flow off the 49-degree lake.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 59.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 69.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 70.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.