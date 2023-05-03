Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer weather ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures on Tuesday ran a good 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.
The normal high is 66 degrees, but as Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist forecasts, a slow warming trend is on the way for us.
However, each day lakefront areas will be under the influence of a cool flow off the 49-degree lake.
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 59.
THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 69.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 70.
