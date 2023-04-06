Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer than average temps the next 2 weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in place the next several days, temperatures will be on the rise.

However, with a light lake breeze present this weekend, temperatures near the lake will be noticeably cooler Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Water temperature is 44 degrees.

Climate Prediction Center signals warmer than average temps for the next two weeks.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 35.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 62. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 67. COOLER LAKESIDE.

