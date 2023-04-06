Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer than average temps the next 2 weeks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in place the next several days, temperatures will be on the rise.
However, with a light lake breeze present this weekend, temperatures near the lake will be noticeably cooler Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Water temperature is 44 degrees.
Climate Prediction Center signals warmer than average temps for the next two weeks.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 35.
FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55. COOLER LAKESIDE.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 62. COOLER LAKESIDE.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 67. COOLER LAKESIDE.
