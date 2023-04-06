Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer than average temps the next 2 weeks

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies 01:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in place the next several days, temperatures will be on the rise.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

However, with a light lake breeze present this weekend, temperatures near the lake will be noticeably cooler Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Water temperature is 44 degrees.

daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS
cpc-outlook-temp-8-to-14-day.png
CBS

Climate Prediction Center signals warmer than average temps for the next two weeks.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 35.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 55. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 62. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 67. COOLER LAKESIDE.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 1:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.