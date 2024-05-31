Warmer temps in Chicago Friday ahead of next storm system

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice, warm start to the weekend will be met with showers and storms by Saturday.

Warmer temperatures are blowing in on south winds Friday, pushing highs to near 80 degrees across much of the area under a mix of sun and clouds.

CBS News Chicago

A storm system is forecast to trek overhead on Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Most areas can expect 0.5" to 0.75" of rain, although a few may see over 1" of rain, which could cause minor street flooding.

Pleasant, dry weather returns on Sunday before a chance of strong to severe storms early next week.

What to expect today

A mix of sun and clouds with a High of 80.

Tonight remains mild

Clouds and mild. Low: 60

Showers and storms return on Saturday

Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms likely. High: 70