Warmer days ahead in Chicago after week of cold, dangerous temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start cold but a warm-up kicks off on Sunday.

CBS News Chicago

A wintry system brings a chance of a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday. Freezing rain is expected to change to rain by Tuesday morning.

CBS News Chicago

Showers linger for the rest of the week but temperatures are expected to rise above freezing!

CBS News Chicago

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 21.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds. Low 18.

Tomorrow:

Wintry mix, starting as snow, changing to sleet or freezing rain. High 33.

CBS News Chicago