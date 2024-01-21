Watch CBS News
Warmer days ahead in Chicago after week of cold, dangerous temps

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start cold but a warm-up kicks off on Sunday.  

A wintry system brings a chance of a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday. Freezing rain is expected to change to rain by Tuesday morning.

Showers linger for the rest of the week but temperatures are expected to rise above freezing!

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 21.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds. Low 18.

Tomorrow:

Wintry mix, starting as snow, changing to sleet or freezing rain. High 33.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 7:26 AM CST

