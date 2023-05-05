Chicago First Alert Weather: A warm weekend ahead with chance of rain, storms

Chicago First Alert Weather: 70s and some rain

Chicago First Alert Weather: 70s and some rain

Chicago First Alert Weather: 70s and some rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It looks like a warm weekend is ahead of us.

CBS

CBS

There are also scattered chances for showers or thunderstorms in the area as temperatures rise above average, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

We hit the mid-70s on Friday with lows in the mid-50s across the area.

Saturday will see similar highs in the mid-70s.

CBS

Sunday's highs could reach the low 80s. There is still a 40% chance of scattered storms.

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. LOW 56.

SATURDAY: SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 82.

CBS