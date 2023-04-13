Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm temperatures continue through Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm and mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

A few more clouds on Friday with highs in the low 80s. A wind off the lake will make lakeside locations cooler in the low 70s, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

Mostly cloudy and warm for Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. A few showers or storms are possible through 5pm, but the best chance of storms on Saturday will arrive in the evening and overnight hours. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds and lightning.

Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Scattered areas of rain and thunder are in the forecast.

Monday will start off cold in the mid 30s and a chance for wet snow. Upper 40s and a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs rebound to the 50s on Tuesday, then 60s by Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 55°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80°, but low 70s near the lakeshore.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of showers, then a chance for scattered storms in the evening. High 80°, but cooler near the lake.