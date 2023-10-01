First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny conditions continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're staying sunny and dry through next week before a front arrives and brings a real taste of fall temperatures for next weekend.
Staying in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday. A cold front brings a quick rain chance on Thursday before providing a dramatic cooldown just in time for the weekend.
Today:
Sunny. High 84.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 63.
Tomorrow:
Sunny. High 85.
